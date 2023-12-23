Mohammed Kudus pounced on a defensive error to score in his third successive home game for West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus came off to a standing ovation after scoring in West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

West Ham scored twice in six minutes to condemn Manchester United to an eighth Premier League defeat of the season at the London Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus pounced on a defensive error to score in his third successive home game. Source: Getty Images

Kudus doubled their lead after Jarod Bowen's opener with his 10th goal of the season.

Nine of Kudus' goals have come at London Stadium.

As a result West Ham leapfrog Manchester United into sixth place in the table as United drop to eighth.

Kudus' goal follows his first-half brace in West Ham's win over Wolves last Sunday.

The attacker described the win as a Christmas gift for West Ham fans before the festive season.

West Ham celebrates Kudus goal with KiDi's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United shared a TikTok video celebrating Kudus after the team's Europa League game.

The video, a mosaic of Kudus' goal-scoring moments, captivated followers of the club, especially Ghanaians.

The video was accompanied by KiDi's hit song, Likor, adding to the excitement of Ghanaians.

They were particularly delighted to see a Ghanaian song get recognised on an international platform.

Young Kudus fan goes viral

A video of a young West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance has gone viral on social media.

The boy, who went to watch the West Ham game against Freiburg, got a jersey from the player.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kudus for the kind gesture towards the fan.

