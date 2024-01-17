West Ham has lost against Bristol City, marking their third loss since Mohammed Kudus left the English Premier League side for AFCON 2023

The Ghanaian international is the second-highest goalscorer for the Hammers this season

Some of the EPL team's frustrated fans shared their thoughts about the impact of Kudus' absence on the team

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham lost its FA Cup game against Bristol City on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The game will be the third time in a row the team has failed to win a game since its Ghanaian star boy was released for the AFCON tournament.

Reactions from the recent game show how some West Ham fans value the Ghanaian star boy's contribution to the team.

West Ham's woes continue after Kudus left for AFCON Photo source: Facebook/MohammedKudus, Twitter/Westham

Mohamed Kudus's absence exposes West Ham

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has been a breath of fresh air for his English top-flight side, West Ham, since joining the team from Ajax last year.

His explosive goals and contribution to big chances have made him a player to count on during their games.

The team was reluctant to release the Ghanaian forward for the AFCON tournament following a hamstring injury. When West Ham finally did, the team accompanied Mohammed Kudus with a specialist to help him recover fully.

Kudus was not involved in the Black Stars' disappointing opening AFCON game against Cape Verde but things are finally looking promising as he has been spotted training ahead of the Ghana's next fixture.

For many fans, the woes of West Ham and the Black Stars speak to the quality Mohammed Kudus brings to any match he plays.

Netizens react to West Ham's chain of losses

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to West Ham's woes without Kudus.

@BurnitonSabato said:

Westham United Without Kudus Mohammed Is Like Shatta Wale And BET Award, Not Pairing

@FosuWilfred wrote:

West Ham is not a team without KUDUS,, Disgraceful West Ham.......

@SinbadYaro commented:

Kudus is big tbh, look at West Ham without him and Ghana without him.

@Annette_klenam added:

So West Ham is also useless without Kudus?

Countryman Songo criticises Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview in which sports journalist, Countryman Songo, registered his dissatisfaction with Mohammed Kudus' contribution to the Black Stars.

While many think the young West Ham star is Ghana's best player in the current Black Stars squad, the sports journalist shot down the popular narrative and favoured the Ayew brothers over Mohammed Kudus.

