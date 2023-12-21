West Ham's Mohammed Kudus pledges to end Ghana's AFCON trophyless season, expressing confidence in achieving success

The football sensation, who has excelled in the Premier League, jokingly promised rapper Guvna B AFCON and Europa League trophies

He said he believes everything is possible as long as he gives it his best, and he promised to be diligent in every game

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus, who has significantly impacted the Premier League with West Ham, has pledged to help end Ghana's four-decade trophy drought by securing victory in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana's last AFCON triumph was in 1982, and Kudus believes in the possibility of clinching the coveted trophy.

In a video interview with rapper Guvna B on West Ham TV, the 23-year-old said he was determined to succeed in the AFCON and other competitions, demonstrating confidence in the potential for victory.

A collage of Mohammed Kudus and a young Ghanaian girl holding the Afcon trophy Photo credit: Saddick Adams & GFA Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Guvna B, during a lunch meeting with Kudus, jokingly requested promises for the AFCON trophy, Europa League trophy, and a delay in winning the Premier League trophy until the following season.

In response, a smiling Kudus affirmed, "Yes, [I promise] I believe in everything, so everything is possible," sealing the commitment with a handshake.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has released his 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2024, and Kudus is on the list.

While Kudus has excelled on the right wing for West Ham, Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, envisions him as a no.10 playmaker who scores goals.

Watch the interview below:

West Ham Fan Expects Ghana Not To Progress At The AFCON: "Without Kudus We Struggle"

In a related development, a West Ham fan expressed concerns about Mohammed Kudus' pending unavailability for AFCON, praising his crucial role in the team.

The fan emphasised Kudus' impact, noting West Ham's struggles in his absence this season.

Despite admiring Kudus' performance, the fan hopes Ghana doesn't perform well in AFCON to retain the player's availability for West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus Reveals He Bought His Mum A House After Signing His First Professional Contract

Meanwhile, Kudus revealed that on signing his first pro contract, his proudest moment was buying his mother a house.

He moved his mother and siblings to a new area from Nima, where she once sold tuo zaafi.

The footballer, who rose from Strong Tower FC to Ajax and West Ham, emphasised the significance of providing his family with a comfortable home, freeing his mother from the burdens of monthly rent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh