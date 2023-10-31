Thomas Partey has been announced to be injured again by Arsenal coach Mike Arteta, sparking a wave of reactions

The football star's career has been plagued with injuries since moving from Athletico Madrid to Arsenal

Many Ghanaians have expressed concern for the superstar as they worried about being unable to stay fit

Popular Ghanaian football sensation Thomas Partey has again found himself on the sidelines due to an injury. Arsenal coach Mike Arteta broke the news, and this revelation has triggered a flurry of reactions among fans, especially Ghanaians.

, who made a high-profile move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020, has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the English club. The latest injury announcement has left many Ghanaians and Arsenal supporters disheartened and concerned about the recurring setbacks in the career of the Black Stars star.

The midfielder's injury proneness has become a cause for worry not only for Arsenal Football Club but also for Ghana's national team, where he plays a pivotal role. Thomas Partey is considered one of , and his consistent injuries have raised questions about his ability to stay fit for the crucial matches ahead.

Mike Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal, made Partay's injury public knowledge , he said:

I think he will be out for weeks. I don’t know how long. He has another appointment today. We will see after that. It’s a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available, we see the results and impact he has on the team

Ghanaians concerned for Partey

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PatrickAppiahH1 said:

Arteta is very worried about Thomas not being fit. Wish him a speedy recovery

yomydivinus commented:

At the moment, we just have to assume that partey doesn't play for us.

Mrbhadoosky reacted:

I’m done with Thomas Partey! We need to move on from him please.

Partey does gender reveal

In another story, Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson revealed the gender of their yet-to-be-born child.

In a lovely ceremony attended by family and close friends of the couple, the Black Stars player was seen kicking a little black and white patterned football that splashed pink powder.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple as they are yet to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

