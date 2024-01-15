Ghana's defeat to Cape Verde in Black Stars' opening game at the ongoing AFCON tournament caused a significant stir online

The defeat has dashed the hopes of many Ghanaian fans who were rooting for the Black Stars

Unlike many Ghanaians, Fentuo Tahiru is extremely hopeful of the team's triumph in its upcoming game

Yesterday, January 14, 2024, Ghana suffered a bitter defeat in its opening AFCON game against Cape Verde.

The 2:1 scoreline dashed the hopes of many Ghanaians who were rooting for the Black Stars to field an AFCON campaign worth supporting.

Unlike many Ghanaians, renowned sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru seems to think all hope is not lost for the Black Stars.

Fentuo Tahiru dares fans ahead of Black Stars' upcoming fixture

In a panel discussion held this morning, January 15, 2023, Fentuo Tahiru discussed the potential of Black Stars' changing its fortunes with the upcoming AFCON fixture against Egypt.

The Pharaohs of Egypt narrowly survived defeat after Salah converted a last-minute penalty which evened their opening game against Mozambique ending in a two-goal draw.

According to Fentuo, the Black Stars will win its game against Egypt at all costs. In a video published online, the renowned journalist dared fans to change his name and call him Abiba should the Blacks Stars fail to win over the Pharaohs.

Netizens react to Fentuo's dare

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to Fentuo's brazen dare ahead of Ghana's upcoming AFCON game.

@Ofoko86 said:

From Salamatu to Abiba. It will surely happen. Better start your song rehearsals.

@Protocore37 wrote:

The guy dey play Double chance, smart guy

@AnalystGiancito remarked:

Even our journalist have turn fan foolers. Sad country how will the GFA & prez also take things serious

@HemzPerry exclaimed:

The abiba de3 we will call you paaa

@Papa_Yaww added:

Fent lmao. We get that you’re being patriotic but chale be realistic for once

Jordan Ayew blames Black Stars' defeat on inexperienced players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew was unimpressed with the Black Stars' opening game defeat against Cape Verde.

The Ghanaian forward blamed the defeat on Ghana's inexperienced players charging them to speedily learn on the job.

