Ghana's celebrated gospel artist and founder of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, Sonnie Badu, has mesmerised social media with a rare glimpse inside his lavish mansion in Accra.

The video, which quickly became a sensation, showcases the opulence of Badu's residence, including a custom-designed swimming pool bearing his name, symbolising his grandeur and sophistication.

Apart from the luxurious pool, the footage reveals an impressive array of high-end automobiles adorning the property.

Sonnie Badu's mansion features seven exquisite bedrooms, each exuding elegance and luxury, personalised with the initials "SB," adding an exclusive touch to every corner. This attention to detail reflects Badu's commitment to making his home a true reflection of his identity.

While the artist has previously shared glimpses of his UK residence, he had been relatively reserved about his Accra home.

This recent revelation has given fans a close look into his life in Ghana, inspiring admiration for his remarkable achievements and lifestyle.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video.

