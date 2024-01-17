Mohammed Kudus arrived for the Black Stars training camp from West Ham nursing a hamstring injury

The player missed Ghana's opening AFCON game against Cape Verde, which ended in a painful defeat for the Black Stars

Fans are hopeful that his return to full training will see him play a part in Ghana's next game against Egypt, which many deem a must-win match

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, Ghana's Black Stars opened their AFCON 2023 campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde.

The team was without West Ham's star forward, Mohammed Kudus, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Ghana's next AFCON game against Egypt on Thursday, January 18, has been tagged a must-win for the Black Stars by many fans who deem Kudus' absence catastrophic for the team.

Mohammed Kudus returns to full training

Mohammed Kudus delayed his arrival at the Black Stars' camp due to his hamstring injury. A West Ham medical specialist accompanied the player to help him manage the situation, hence his absence from the squad fielded for the Black Stars opening game.

Latest developments indicate that the 23-year-old player has returned to full training ahead of Ghana's second AFCON game against Egypt.

In a video shared by sports journalist George Addo Junior, Mohammed Kudus was seen doing light runs and training with the ball as the team prepared for the Thursday game.

Considering Kudus' explosive form in the EPL, which has made him West Ham's second top scorer this season, Ghanaians are hopeful his involvement in the Black Stars will help turn the team's AFCON fortunes around.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus recovery

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the news of Mohammed Kudus's AFCON resurgence.

@nancybrewgh said:

Please No pressure on Kudus. Allow him to rest.

@bador_thomas quizzed:

So all these players are Available?

@PaaKwesihumble wrote:

Whether he is in training or not , all what we need is!! they should win against Egypt

@lilucchy added:

Idc he has to start

West Ham's woes continue after Kudus' AFCON absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus' EPL side had registered its third defeat since the Ghanaian's departure to the AFCON.

Many of the team's fans took to social media to share their frustrations about the impact of Kudus's absence in the team.

