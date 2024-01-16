Countryman Songo has reviewed the performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The football critic registered his displeasure with Ghana's performance and sought to explain where the team falls short

He also assessed the individual performance of Mohammed Kudus and asked him to step up

Ghana's opening AFCON game defeat against Cape Verde has upset scores of football fans and industry insiders like broadcaster, Countryman Songo.

The presenter known for his harsh criticisms on air reviewed the performance of the Black Stars during a Joy News evening special.

In a short video of the TV discussion sighted by YEN.com.gh, Countryman Songo listed a few reasons leading to the team's current poor form.

Countryman Songo criticises Mohammed Kudus

In the interview, Countryman Songo also shot down the popular narrative of Mohammed Kudus being the team's best player.

"What makes him the best player? What has he done for the Black Stars?" the presenter quizzed the show's host.

Countryman Songo criticised Mohammed Kudus even though the player was out of the squad against Cape Verde due to a minor injury.

Comparing Kudus's performance at West Ham and the Black Stars, the presenter implored him to be more up and doing with his duty for the flag.

Netizens react to Countryman's Songo submission against Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Countryman Songo's submission on Kudus.

@ZakariRm wrote:

Is it that Songo is not a fun of Kudus or what because Kudus has been showing impact in most of our games than this Ayew brothers so what is he talking about??

@mocodjoe said:

His anger won't change the fact that Kudus is the heart of the team. The rest of these guys don't have it in them to win anything. If Kudus didn't want to participate, he could have stayed in London and there's nothing anyone can do about it. Essien used to do it at Chelsea

@kloro75 added:

Songo sometimes u talk like u don’t know football, is he the only unfit player to even called up by any national team in the world ? N currently in the black stars who plays better than him , see leave the boy alone , if u want to have issue with the whole Nima youth the continue

Countryman Songo reacts to Black Stars' defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Countryman Songo's reaction to the Black Stars' first defeat at the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The presenter who has become one of the team's biggest critics got many fans talking with his reaction.

