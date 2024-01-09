Asamoah Gyan sparked emotions in many of his fans when he shared an old picture of when he sued to play football before he went professional

He disclosed in the caption of the post that the memorable moment was taken when his senior high school Accra Academy battled it out on the football pitch with Aggrey Memorial but lost

Many people spoke about his two friends in the photo, while others spoke about his passion for the game considering how dirty his jersey was

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan shared an old picture from senior high school on his X account as this sparked emotions in fans since he has retired from football.

Asamoah Gyan's old photo from high school.

Source: Twitter

Asamoah Gyan drops old photo from senior high school

In the picture Asamoah Gyan shared, he was standing on the extreme left, as he posed with his two other friends.

In the caption of the post, Gyan, who is Africa's all-time top scorer in the World Cup, noted that the moment was captured after a nip-and-tuck game between Accra Academy and Aggrey Memorial.

He also noted that his school, Accra Academy lost the game, noting that it pained him. He also added that he has always been passionate about the game. He wrote:

Been passionate about the game since day one. Herrr this game er. The thing pain me rough . (Accra Academy vrs Aggrey Memorial) who can point me out in the picture

Below is a tweet Asamoah Gyan made as he shared an old photo from SHS with his followers on X.

Ghanaians react to seeing an old picture of Asamoah Gyan

The old picture of Asamoah Gyan got many people speaking about the passion he had for the football game as they spoke about his shin guard and how dirty his jersey was after the game.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

@pkntsiful said:

In those days Aggrey had the best football team in Ghana.

@ThoughtPillow said:

You looked older when you were younger.

@KuameOliver_ said:

HerhLegend indeed. You came from far look at your shin guard.

@BTLizle said:

I am interested in the middle guy. He looks calm and collected. Who is he?

@ericboatenggh said:

Even if I close my eyes I can still see my legend ❤️

@dannylegend10 said:

Who knew that they were standing by a Legend and a World Cup record holder for Africa? Who knew?

@snaq11 said:

Asamoah on the left, Koo Sei on the right both played for Liberty at Dansoman back in 2002.. Herh Koo Sei paah, I'm in pain cos he was pacy and a great finisher like Brazilian Ronaldo. But never made it to the top..

Source: YEN.com.gh