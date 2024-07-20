Lamine Yamal: Euro 2024 Star Enjoys Well Deserved Vacation With Girlfriend in Greece, Video
- Lamine Yamal has opted to treat himself to a well-earned vacation after helping Spain clinch Euro 2024
- The teen talent was sighted in Greece together with his rumoured girlfriend, Alex Padilla, having a good time
- He is expected to miss Barcelona's pre-season tour in the United States ahead of the 2024-25 campaign
Spain and FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is enjoying some well-deserved downtime with his girlfriend, Alex Padilla, after an eventful 2024 UEFA European Championship.
The teenage sensation, who turned 17 just a day before the Euros final, was named the Young Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances.
Yamal was a standout player for Spain, providing four assists, including setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in their 2-1 victory over England to secure the Henri Delaunay trophy, per UEFA.com.
Following his busy summer, which also saw him pass his high school exams, Yamal has been granted an extended vacation.
Lamine Yamal enjoys well-deserved vacation in Greece with girlfriend
To make the most of his break, he jetted off to Greece with his rumoured sweetheart, Alex Padilla.
The rising star and his partner made Kos Island their holiday destination, where they relaxed ahead of the new season.
Yamal shared a video on his Instagram story, showing his plush chosen location and giving his followers a glimpse of his holiday.
Alex also took to the photo-sharing App, posting snaps from the same boat, confirming she was with the Euros star.
Lamine Yamal to miss Barcelona's pre-season tour
Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that Lamine Yamal will have a three-week vacation, similar to his national teammates Ferran Torres and Pedri, and will miss the pre-season tour to the United States entirely.
Yamal and Ferran are expected to be ready for the Joan Gamper Trophy match against AS Monaco and the La Liga opener against Valencia next month, though they will likely miss most of the preseason.
Lamine Yamal picks Lionel Messi's former number for next season
YEN.com.gh also reported that Barcelona has officially registered Lamine Yamal as a first-team player for the upcoming season following his outstanding performance in the 2023/24 campaign.
According to reports from Spain, Yamal selected the number 19 jersey, which Messi had worn during his early years in Barcelona.
There were speculations that the young star might choose the number 10 shirt or the number 27, recently vacated by Marcos Alonso's departure.
