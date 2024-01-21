Ghanaian footballer turned entrepreneur Asamoah Gyan has recounted the lowest point in his football career

During an interview on The Day Show, he recalled being depressed during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The video where he remembers how Ghanaians heavily criticised him for missing an opportunity to score prompted reactions

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that the lowest moment in his footballing career was during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The footballer-turned-businessman recalled facing intense backlash from Ghanaians for his underperformance in the Ghana-Namibia game.

Asamoah Gyan recounts lowest moment in his football career. Photo credit: tv3_ghana.

Source: Instagram

He admitted failing to score for the Black Star despite a clear opportunity during the match. Though his side won by one goal, football fans, notably Ghanaians, descended on him for missing the chance to score.

Asamoah Gyan recounted that the heavy backlash prompted him to threaten to leave the team's camp after his mother called crying about it. When asked how he overcame the depression, he said the criticisms strengthened him.

"I had always been a mama's boy until that experience where Ghanaians insulted me for missing out on an opportunity to score during our match against Namibia in the 2008 AFCON.

"The backlash made me grow tough skin. I have since not been depressed over insults from Ghanaians," he told Berla Mundi on The Day Show.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the clip of Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Modestybowy posted:

Just admit it's an open net, nothing like acute angle .

Shuga_raymond said:

Lowest moment in a match, and you talking about Namibia? Bro, you need help understanding the question.

Wittyphotography1 reacted:

I thought @asamoah_gyan3 is having a low cut now, so does it mean it's an old video.

Papa_kelzz mentioned:

Ghana people can kill you with their mouth herh.

Dream__shades_skincare indicated:

The following day part weak me.

Nex_ward asked:

Eii, so the penalty you didn't score too, you were able to sleep? So you mean whatever we said after the penalty missed didn't shake you? So we were just talking k3k3.

Qlyrikal posted:

Masa, it's the 2010 World Cup he just doesn't want to admit.

Source: YEN.com.gh