West Ham United standout Mohammed Kudus has celebrated his fellow Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Danso

In an interview with Sky Sports, he proudly named Danso the best footballer he’s ever played with

The video where Kudus spotlighted and amplified the football prowess of Danso has garnered reactions online

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus spotlighted Emmanuel Danso when he named his colleague Ghanaian midfielder the best player he's ever played with.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Black Stars midfielder lavished accolades on Danso when asked to name the best player he’s ever played with on the pitch.

Reflecting on academy football days with Danso, Kudus indicated that his colleague has yet to receive worldwide acclaim but is one of the best footballers he’s seen.

“I played with him from Ghana in the academy growing up. He is one of the best players I have played with. I have played with many players; you know a lot from here [West Ham] and Ajax, but he is the one,” Kudus said.

Danso started his football career at Sporting Club Accra before moving to France in 2019 to join Olympique Lyonnais. In August 2022, he joined Norwegian club Strømsgodset, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He made his professional debut for Strømsgodset as a second-half substitute for Johan Hove in a 6-0 Eliteserien win over Jerv on August 21, 2022. Danso plays mostly as a central midfielder but thrives as a defensive midfielder.

The video in which Kudus showers Emmanuel Danso with praise garnered reactions from netizens on social media.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

