Online users have reacted amid reports that the marriage of Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife Gifty has formally ended

It surfaced on Tuesday, October 31, that the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court granted the former Ghana player's petition for marriage annulment

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the thoughts of commenters who took to Twitter, now X, to react to the trending issue

Scores of people have reacted to reports that the Accra High Court had annulled the marriage of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife Gifty.

This comes after the Matrimonial Division of the court reportedly granted the legendary Ghanaian footballer's petition to end his marriage to his now-estranged wife after he discovered that she was already married and was not divorced before their union.

Reactions after the High Court annuls the marriage of Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife. Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3.

Brother's claims

His brother, Baffour Gyan, has alleged that Asamoah was unaware his ex-wife was legally married before their union in 2013.

On Tuesday, October 31, it emerged the court granted Asamoah Gyan's request to annul the marriage. Gyan's ex-wife is entitled to his house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

Baffour also confirmed that the court ordered Asamoah Gyan to remit a GH¢25,000 monthly stipend for the upkeep of the three children Gyan birthed with his ex-wife.

Netizens have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on the trending relationship issue.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

@efokwadzoalorde said:

The court verdict of Asamoah Gyan's case is a win for Asamoah Gyan, contrary to what has been published by bloggers ...

@the_marcoli_boy indicated:

Asamoah Gyan en issue be someway.

@officiallordy claimed:

''I was about to sleep, and I remembered The two cars the court took from Asamoah Gyan were both in the workshop, so make the woman take them and repair Akoa Wei paaa.''

@SweetIsrael_ said:

''First, it was Obetsebi Lamptey, and now it's Asamoah Gyan. Sportsmen dey suffer oo. Them for start dey shine their eyes when it comes to women.''

Asamoah Gyan labels ex-wife a loser after marriage annulment

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

On Tuesday, October 31, reports indicated that the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 union with his wife.

However, the former Ghanaian legendary footballer almost lost the social media narrative after it emerged that the court ordered him to give his ex-significant other specific properties: a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

