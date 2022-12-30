Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? He is an American celebrity child known for being the child of Loni Anderson and the late Burt Reynolds. Quinton is also a famous American digital imaging technician, editor, camera assistant and post-production assistant.

Quinton Anderson's father, Burt Reynolds, was an American actor and a famous American cultural symbol of the 1970s. On the other hand, his mother is an actress known for her roles on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati as Jennifer Marlowe. Her performance in this film garnered her two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' profile summary

Full name Quinton Anderson Reynolds Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1988 Age 34 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Burt Reynolds Mother Loni Anderson Siblings Deidra Hoffman Education California State University Profession Camera operator, editor, and digital imaging technician Net worth $1 million

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' biography

The American Camera operator was born in California, United States of America. Burton Reynolds and Loni Anderson adopted him shortly after his birth. Quinton Anderson Reynolds' biological father and mother are unknown to the public.

His adoptive father, Burton Reynolds, was a famous actor with 186 acting credits. Some of his popular films and TV series include Boogie Nights (1997), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), My Name is Earl (2006-2009), and Hitting the Breaks (2016). He died on 6 September 2018 at 82.

On the other hand, his adoptive mother, Loni Anderson, is a renowned actress with 65 acting credits. She is famously known for films and television series such as WKRP in Cincinnati (1978-1982), A Night at the Roxbury (1998), Three Sisters (2001), and Baby Daddy (2016). She's been wedded four times in a row. Loni welcomed a daughter called Deidre Hoffman during her initial marriage to Bruce Hasselberg.

Quinton received his primary and high school education in California. He later enrolled at California State University and earned a degree in Arts.

How old is Quinton Anderson Reynolds?

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' age is 34 years as of 2023. He was born on 31 August 1988. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Quinton Anderson Reynolds do for a living?

The American celebrity kid is an experienced editor, camera operator, post-production assistant and digital imaging technician who have worked on various television shows and films. He has 34 camera and electrical credits and 24 editorial credits, some of which are outlined below.

Camera and electrical department credits

Year Film 2018 Minutes to Midnight 2016 A Christmas in Vermont 2016 Ouija: Origin of Evil 2016 Officer Downe 2016 His Doubtful Life 2015 Silent War 2015 The Flight Before Christmas 2015 Tales of Halloween 2015 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2014 Christmas in Palm Springs 2014 Mercenaries 2014 Starving in Suburbia 2014 Finders Keepers 2013 All I Want for Christmas 2013 Dear Secret Santa 2013 Zombie Night 2013 Killer Reality

Editorial credits

Year Film 2018 D*ck D*ckster 2013 100 Degrees Below Zero 2013 Sharknado 2012 American Warships 2012 Air Collision 2012 Grimm's Snow White 2012 Bigfoot 2012 Adopting Terror 2012 2-Headed Shark Attack 2011 The Amityville Haunting 2011 3 Musketeers 2011 Born Bad 2011 Almighty Thor 2011 Battles of Los Angeles

What is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1 million. He earns income through his Camera operating, editing, and digital imaging technician career.

His father had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2018, and he earned his income through his acting, directing and voice artist career. On the other hand, his mother's net worth is estimated at $12 million, and she earns her income through her acting career.

How tall is Quinton Anderson Reynolds?

His height is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

Quinton Anderson Reynolds is a famous American digital imaging technician, editor, camera assistant and post-production assistant widely recognised for being the child of Loni Anderson and the late Burt Reynolds. His parents adopted him immediately after he was born.

