Global site navigation

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? Everything you need to know about Burt Reynolds' son
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? Everything you need to know about Burt Reynolds' son

by  Tatiana Thiga

Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? He is an American celebrity child known for being the child of Loni Anderson and the late Burt Reynolds. Quinton is also a famous American digital imaging technician, editor, camera assistant and post-production assistant.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds
Quinton Anderson Reynolds arrives at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's, at Vitello's in Studio City, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images

Quinton Anderson's father, Burt Reynolds, was an American actor and a famous American cultural symbol of the 1970s. On the other hand, his mother is an actress known for her roles on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati as Jennifer Marlowe. Her performance in this film garnered her two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' profile summary

Full nameQuinton Anderson Reynolds
GenderFemale
Date of birth31 August 1988
Age34 years (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthCalifornia, United States of America
Current residenceCalifornia, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5’10’’
Height in centimetres177
Weight in pounds 165
Weight in kilograms 75
Hair colour Dark brown
Eye colour Brown
Relationship status Single
FatherBurt Reynolds
MotherLoni Anderson
SiblingsDeidra Hoffman
Education California State University
ProfessionCamera operator, editor, and digital imaging technician
Net worth$1 million

Read also

Who is Sulayman Chappelle? The untold story of Dave Chappelle's son

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' biography

The American Camera operator was born in California, United States of America. Burton Reynolds and Loni Anderson adopted him shortly after his birth. Quinton Anderson Reynolds' biological father and mother are unknown to the public.

His adoptive father, Burton Reynolds, was a famous actor with 186 acting credits. Some of his popular films and TV series include Boogie Nights (1997), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), My Name is Earl (2006-2009), and Hitting the Breaks (2016). He died on 6 September 2018 at 82.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds
Loni Anderson and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds arrive at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, his adoptive mother, Loni Anderson, is a renowned actress with 65 acting credits. She is famously known for films and television series such as WKRP in Cincinnati (1978-1982), A Night at the Roxbury (1998), Three Sisters (2001), and Baby Daddy (2016). She's been wedded four times in a row. Loni welcomed a daughter called Deidre Hoffman during her initial marriage to Bruce Hasselberg.

Read also

Who is Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner's sister? All you need to know about her

Quinton received his primary and high school education in California. He later enrolled at California State University and earned a degree in Arts.

How old is Quinton Anderson Reynolds?

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' age is 34 years as of 2023. He was born on 31 August 1988. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Quinton Anderson Reynolds do for a living?

The American celebrity kid is an experienced editor, camera operator, post-production assistant and digital imaging technician who have worked on various television shows and films. He has 34 camera and electrical credits and 24 editorial credits, some of which are outlined below.

Camera and electrical department credits

YearFilm
2018Minutes to Midnight
2016A Christmas in Vermont
2016Ouija: Origin of Evil
2016Officer Downe
2016His Doubtful Life
2015Silent War
2015The Flight Before Christmas
2015Tales of Halloween
2015Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
2014Christmas in Palm Springs
2014Mercenaries
2014Starving in Suburbia
2014Finders Keepers
2013All I Want for Christmas
2013Dear Secret Santa
2013Zombie Night
2013Killer Reality

Read also

Who is Deborah Jennifer Stern? 5 interesting facts about Howard Stern’s Daughter

Editorial credits

YearFilm
2018D*ck D*ckster
2013100 Degrees Below Zero
2013Sharknado
2012American Warships
2012Air Collision
2012Grimm's Snow White
2012Bigfoot
2012Adopting Terror
20122-Headed Shark Attack
2011The Amityville Haunting
20113 Musketeers
2011Born Bad
2011Almighty Thor
2011Battles of Los Angeles

What is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1 million. He earns income through his Camera operating, editing, and digital imaging technician career.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds
Loni Anderson and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds at the Spooky Empire Horror Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez
Source: Getty Images

His father had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2018, and he earned his income through his acting, directing and voice artist career. On the other hand, his mother's net worth is estimated at $12 million, and she earns her income through her acting career.

How tall is Quinton Anderson Reynolds?

His height is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Read also

Who is Whoopi Goldberg's spouse? The actor's relationship history

FAQs

  1. Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? He is a famous American digital imaging technician, editor, camera assistant and post-production assistant widely recognised for being the child of Loni Anderson and the late Burt Reynolds.
  2. How old is Quinton Anderson Reynolds? He is 34 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 31 August 1988.
  3. Who is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' mother? Loni Anderson. She is a widely recognised American actress known for her roles on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati.
  4. What does Quinton Reynolds do? He works as a cameraman, a post-production assistant, an editor, and a digital imaging technician. Since 2011, he has worked in the television and film industries.
  5. Why did Burt Reynolds leave his son out of his will? The late film legend Burt Reynolds' son was purposefully not included in his will, but that was because the renowned actor had already established a trust for him. Reynolds made his will in October 2011 and left everything to his niece Nancy Lee Brown.
  6. What is Quinton Anderson Reynolds' net worth? His alleged net worth is estimated at $1 million.
  7. Is Quinton Anderson Reynolds still alive? Yes, he is still alive.

Read also

Who is Keanu Reeves' son? Everything you need to know about him

Quinton Anderson Reynolds is a famous American digital imaging technician, editor, camera assistant and post-production assistant widely recognised for being the child of Loni Anderson and the late Burt Reynolds. His parents adopted him immediately after he was born.

Yen.com.gh recently featured Lizzie Vaynerchuk's biography. She is a well-known American businesswoman who is Gary Vaynerchuk's sister. She is enthusiastic about real estate because she grew up in an influential entrepreneurial family.

Lizzie is a businesswoman employed by NJ as a real estate agent. She is married to Justin Novello, and they met while attending university and have been partners for over 12 years. They have two children: a daughter named Hannah and a son called Max.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel