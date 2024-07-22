Asamoah Gyan has reacted to comments made by Nico Williams about him being his favourite player

The former Ghana international, who retired last year, used to be the Spain forward's idol as a youngster

Williams Jr has begun his vacation after helping Spain win the European Championship in Germany last week

Legendary Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of Nico Williams naming him as his favourite Ghanaian player.

The Spain forward, born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, disclosed that he watched a lot of Gyan while growing up.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and also holds the record of being the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan and Nico Williams in action for Ghana and Spain respectively at international competitions. Photo: Richard Pelham/ Ezra Shaw.

In an earlier interview with 3 Sports, Williams Jr said:

"When I was young or little, at six years old, I liked Asamoah Gyan. He is our best striker. He scored a lot of goals. I loved Asamoah Gyan."

The former Black Stars forward reacted to his statement by posting the video of the interview and adding an emoji depicting his gratitude.

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after an illustrious career spanning close to two decades. He made 109 appearances for the national team of Ghana, playing at three FIFA World Cups.

Nico Williams begins vacation after Euro success

Williams has started his vacation after crowning a long season with the European Championship success.

The Spanish-Ghanaian jetted off to Italy, where he was spotted on the beaches as he spent quality time off the pitch, as spotted on Instagram.

The junior brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams was one of the best players at the European Championship, starring in the final against England. He scored in the 2-1 victory as Spain clinched the title for the fourth time.

He was also named to the Team of the Tournament.

