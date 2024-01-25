Inaki Williams swiftly returned to Spain on a private flight and joined Athletic Bilbao for a crucial Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona

The striker played a crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's 4-2 victory against Barcelona by scoring a decisive goal in the 105th minute and assisting his brother's goal

The Ghanaian player showcased his preparedness even though he was brought on in the 60th minute of play

After arriving in Spain from Côte d'Ivoire a few hours before his club's crucial game against Barcelona, Inaki Williams played and showed his worth.

The Ghanaian player left Cote D'Ivoire on a private flight to join his club and was received by the team's Director of Sports.

The first words he said to the media when he was picked up was to show his preparedness to play for Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki and Nico Williams both recorded their names on the score sheet when their team played against Barcelona Photo credit: @AthleticClub

“I am well and prepared. I am not tired. We are going to win against Barcelona, which is the important thing.”

Inaki was brought in during the second half at the 60th minute to replace Malcom Adu Ares, and he proved his readiness, as he had mentioned earlier.

Inaki's Assist Cements Athletic Club's Win

At the end of 90 minutes, Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona scored two goals each.

The game then went into extra time, and Inaki Williams scored a third goal to put his club in the lead in the 105th minute.

He also assisted his younger brother, Nico Williams, score the fourth goal, making it a 4-2 win for Athletic Bilbao.

The two goals by the Willams brothers have now propelled Athletic Bilbao to the last four stages of the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey.

2023 AFCON: Abedi Pele Picks Up His Sons Dede Ayew And Jordan From KIA After Ghana's Elimination

Meanwhile, their father picked Black Stars players Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew from the airport after Ghana's elimination from the 2023 AFCON group stages.

The brothers, sons of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele, were greeted by enthusiastic fans and supporters upon their arrival.

Many took videos and selfies, expressing support despite the national team's disappointing performance.

