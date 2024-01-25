Black Stars players Dede Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew were given a warm welcome when they arrived in Ghana after the country was eliminated in the group stages of the 2023 AFCON

Ghanaian Black Stars players and brothers Jordan Ayew and Dede André Morgan Rami Ayew were warmly welcomed when they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) after the country was eliminated from the group stages at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Dede Ayew and his younger brother arrive in Ghana after the 2023 AFCON elimination

Black Stars captain Dede Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew were picked up from KIA by their father, the legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele.

When they arrived at the arrival terminal of the airport, they were met by Ghanaians who gave them a warm welcome.

Many took out their smartphones and iPhones to take videos of them, while others seized the opportunity to take selfies as they cheered them on.

They also arrived with other Black Stars players, who were also welcomed by their fans at the airport.

Video of the arrival of Jordan and Ayew at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Jordan and Dede Ayew's special welcome at KIA

Many Ghanaians in the comment section could not believe the love that was shown to Dede Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew at the airport after constant criticisms over Ghana's failure to qualify for the round of 16.

Below are the thoughts from Ghanaians on the video:

elorm_18 said:

Eno bi the same people who were threatening to kill them, and now they are taking selfies with them eii Ghana

el_haganjr said:

You can’t take Ghanaians seriously.

markdeforce said:

Pls, we need extra security for Ofori...

heelstopchic__ said:

looks like the annoyance was only on the phone the love is still there

king_mikachi said:

Ghanaians be fun fillers, Eiee …. You people no go boo them ?

_ohema_a said:

Ajeei Pele has gone for his properties

prilla.baffour said:

Eiiiii, my people, after all the insults, you still take pictures, plus them

kotey_99 said:

Abedi Pele go pick his sons himself. Go and attack and see

