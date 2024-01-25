Media personality Delay shared her thoughts on Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams after his superb performance with his club Athletic Bilbao in their game against Barcelona to advance in the Copa del Rey

Inaki Williams joined his club barely 48 hours after the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire

Many Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the Ghanaian forward performance both in the 2-2023 AFCON and the Copa del Rey

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known in showbiz as Delay, shared her thoughts on the outstanding performance of Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams in the game between his club Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.

Delay speaks about Inaki Williams' outstanding performance in the game between his club Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona. Image Credit: @delayghana and Getty Images

Delay hails Inaki Williams on X

Delay joined many Ghanaians and football lovers in reacting to Inaki Williams' superb performance in the Copa del Rey barely 48 hours after he and the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Inaki Williams' club Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2, whereby he scored a crucial third goal in the 105th minute of extra time to give his club a lead in the Copa del Rey, on the night of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

He also gave a superb assist to his younger brother, Nico Williams, who also scored in the 120th minute of the game.

Sharing her thoughts on Inaki Williams, Delay said:

Great footballer, wrong environment!

Below is Delay's reaction to Inaki Williams scoring a crucial goal for his team, Athletic Bilbao, to qualify in the next round of Copa Del Rey.

Ghanaians reacted to Delay's words for Inaki Williams

Many football lovers in the comment section of Delay's post on X agreed with her statement, while others also shared opposing views.

@BashmentVibe said:

If Delay sef as a woman dey see the mistake then we got to donate the Black Stars to an orphanage

@iammadiba_ said:

Ayew sure?? For me, I think it’s because of delayed passes not flowing like River Jordan.

@profdublyn_zee said:

He’s not in the wrong environment. He’s played Atletico Bilbao with several of his teammates for a long time and some right from childhood, so they have chemistry and are very familiar with their style. In Black Stars, he’s just getting used to the players and their style. It will come.

@YamilBun said:

They don’t feed him with the ball.

