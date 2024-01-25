Inaki Williams swiftly departed Cote D'Ivoire for Spain on a private flight as the Black Stars' chances of AFCON progression dimmed

He promptly joined Athletic Bilbao for their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Barcelona and scored the decisive goal in extra time

This has left many Ghanaian social media users wondering what the challenge was while he played for Ghana during the AFCON

Inaki Williams left from Cote D'Ivoire to Spain on a private flight to join his club immediately. It was sure that the Black Stars could not qualify for round 16 of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Athletic Bilbao player joined his teammates as they prepared to play against Barcelona in the club's Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash.

Most Athletic Bilbao fans were happy for his return, while some Ghanaians felt he was not loyal.

Inaki Williams celebrating the goal he scored to put his club in the lead Photo credit: @AthleticClub

Source: Twitter

Inaki plays in the game against Barcelona

Entering the match as a substitute in the 60th minute, Inaki Williams played a pivotal role in the game's 2-2 draw, leading to extra time. When he was brought on, the fans chanted his name to welcome him back.

Inaki Williams took responsibility during extra time, scoring a decisive goal in the 105th minute. This is the Ghanaian striker's ninth goal of the season.

His brother, who had earlier assisted in the team's second goal, secured the victory, disappointing Barcelona.

Watch the goal below:

Ghanaians comment on Inaki's goal

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians on social media have congratulated Inaki for his goal and wondered why he could not perform this well during the AFCON. Read some of the reactions below:

@iLatif_ said:

If Jordan Ayew, Kudus and Semenyo passed the ball to Inaki Williams, he would have been the best player at this AFCON.

@OleleSalvador wrote:

Bro see the pass dem give Inaki; spots the run and sends the ball quickly to space… but if we talk right now say Brother PuuNeTo no dey do these things, then you niggas dey scream hate. Basic football.

@joelbortey said:

What pains me the most is, Inaki Williams makes the same runs whenever he is on national team duty. Guess what??? #AFCON2023

@GeorgeAnagli wrote:

It’s clear Inaki Williams was not the problem.

@TwoTerty_ said:

I kept saying Inaki Williams nim ball bc rough. He makes the right runs but Jordan Ayew will never release the ball

