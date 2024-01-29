German coach Jürgen Kohler has reportedly applied for the role of the Black Stars coach

Kohler, a former German international, submitted his application after making contact with GFA officials

A UEFA Pro Licence holder, Kohler's last coaching job was in 2019, when he acted as a caretaker coach for Viktoria Koln

Ghana's search for a new coach has begun in earnest and German tactician Jürgen Kohler is said to be interested in taking up the role.

Kohler is reported to have already applied for the Black Stars job a few days after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the vacancy.

According to JoySports, Kohler submitted his application being formally approached by the GFA's representative.

Who is Jürgen Kohler and what are his credentials?

A former player, Kohler plied his trade as a defender for top European teams, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

On the international scene, he had 100 caps, playing in three World Cups and winning the 1990 edition as well as Euro 1996.

After bringing the curtain down on his 19-year playing career, he was given the German U-21 team to coach. He moved from there to Duisburg

He has also had stints as a Director of Football at Bayern Leverkusen and German third-tier side vfR Aalen.

Kohler's last coaching job was in 2019 when he took a caretaker role at FC Viktoria Köln, Germany's third-tier football league, Liga 3.

Despite the lack of top-level coaching experience, the former German international holds a UEFA Pro Licence, which is one of the key requirements set out by the GFA.

GFA's roadmap to hire new Black Stars coach

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the GFA released a roadmap to replace Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach following the sacking of the 65-year-old.

As part of the roadmap, a five-member search committee was set up and tasked with evaluating and recommending a new coach within three weeks.

The committee, chaired by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, would assess Kohler's application and any others which might come before the February 2 deadline based on a five-point criteria set for them.

