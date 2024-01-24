A video of former Black Stars coach Chris Hughton saying his final goodbyes to the Black Stars at their hotel in Côte d'Ivoire has gone viral on social media

In the video, comes at a time when the country failed to qualify for the round of 16 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The video has sparked emotions from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts online

Sacked Black Stars coach Chris Hughton said his final goodbyes to the senior national football team. A video has gone viral on social media.

Chris Hughton bids goodbyes to the Black Stars.

Chris Hughton says his final goodbyes to the Black Stars

Chris Hughton, now the former Black Stars coach, was seen bidding his final goodbyes to the Black Stars players, the technical team and staff.

The video was captured at the reception area of the team's hotel where they stayed at for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the video, Hughton was seen hugging and conversing with the staff of the senior national team while some of the players walked out of the hotel. He was later seen with his bags leaving the hotel.

The video stemmed from the country's inability to qualify for the round of 16 in the 2023 AFCON.

Video of Chris Hughton leaving the Black Stars hotel in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Chris Hughton saying his final goodbyes to the Black Stars

Below are reactions as a video of Chris Hughton leaving the Black Stars hotel in Côte d'Ivoire goes viral online.

@DBICOWBOY said:

So the man was fired at Ghana while in ivory Coast

@IPhrey09 said:

He shouldn’t go..he can join the management team.

@nanasika_nana said:

Good bye coach no tactics.

@KhaliphaSteward said:

Bye bye allo coach

