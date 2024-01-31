Jordan Ayew was part of the starting 11 of the Crystal Palace team that beat Sheffield United by three goals to two in the Premier League

The Ghanaian international did not score or assist, but his presence was felt in the fixture as he had an overall decent performance

Ayew was part of the Black Stars squad that was kicked out early at the 2023 AFCON, but it seems he's off to a good start upon his return to club football

Crystal Palace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, with Jordan Ayew playing a key role in the win.

The Ghanaian forward was part of the starting 11 for the Eagles, who bounced back from their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in their previous game.

Ayew did not get on the scoresheet, but he was involved heavily in the attack, recording two key passes during the game.

He also showed his work rate and defensive contribution, making two tackles and one interception, as well as winning four aerial duels.

The Black Stars forward completed 88% of his passes and was fouled multiple times as he proved to be a handful for the Blades' defence.

The former Swansea City and Aston Villa man was also part of the Ghana squad that participated in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but he could not prevent his country from being eliminated in the group stage despite scoring two goals and securing an assist.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage after failing to win any of their three matches. They drew 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique and lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opening game.

Andre Ayew apologizes to Ghanaians

In another story, the captain of the Black Stars, André Dede Ayew, has rendered an apology to Ghanaians for the abysmal performance of the team in the 2023 AFCON.

He made a video telling Ghanaians they would come back stronger and that the team understands the anger and backlash thrown at them.

Davido, Sarkodie and many football fans took to the comment to share their thoughts on his apology.

