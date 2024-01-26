The head coach of the Black Stars has reportedly arrived safely in the UK after losing his Black Stars job

The coach was relieved of his duties by the Ghana Football Association right after the Black Stars crashed out of the AFCON

Netizens shared their feelings about the 65-year-old man who has now become unemployed because of the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association, led by Kurt Simon Okraku announced on January 24, 2024, that it had severed ties with Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

The decision was influenced by the Black Stars' disappointing campaign at the ongoing AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Ghanaian side managed by Chris Hughton crashed out of the tournament having secured only two points, after losing against Cape Verde and managing a draw each in their fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton packs out of Ghana Photo source: Twitter/KickGh, Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

Chris Hughton arrives in the UK

In a video shared by CitiSports on social media, Chris Hughton who recently lost his Ghanaian father was spotted in the UK.

The coach had already been seen saying his goodbyes to the players as they made their way back to Ghana from Côte d'Ivoire.

Ghana has already begun a search for a new coach with the Ghana Football Association setting aside a new committee to find Chris Hughton's replacement.

The Association also provided details on what it expects in Chris Hughton's successor who will become the seventh Black Stars coach in six years.

Netizens react to Chris Hughton's arrival in the UK

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Chris Hughton's arrival in the UK.

@AmanfoLims said:

This man was never the problem the main problem be @kurtokraku

@togbe_waddle_ commented:

Chale them collect wanna Kente before he left??

@_mysterking wrote:

Disgraceful S3 s3n?? You guys put all the blame on the coach as if you don't know what's going on behind the scenes at the GFA ‍♂️

@t_glorybwoy added:

Make sure your next coach win you people afcon and qualify you to the World Cup. The way you’re making it look like Chris is a disaster we’ll be there

Journalists petition the president to halt GFA's search for a new coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a few seasoned Ghanaian journalists had shared their petitions to Nana Akufo-Addo to order the halt of GFA's search for Chris Hughton's successor.

According to the journalists, the GFA itself is riddled with a myriad of issues that need prompt attention ahead of Ghana's next coach.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh