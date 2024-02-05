Rapper, Kofi Jamar has explained why he hasn't been able to release new music for over a year

The rapper shared his frustrations and issues currently stopping him from dropping a new song impeding his career

The musician's post caught the attention of many netizens who shared in his plight and encouraged him

On February 2, 2024, Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar took to social media to share his struggles in his career and life.

It's been almost a year since the musician who had one of the biggest records in 2021 served his fans a new release.

Social media has been awash with concerns about the promising rapper's career trajectory influencing his decision to share his vulnerabilities with the world.

Kofi Jamar cries out Photo source: Instagram/KofiJamar

Source: Instagram

Kofi Jamar opens up on his struggles

According to the Ekorso hitmaker, he is going through a phase of his career that is making him feel like a newbie all over again, despite the success he has chalked up over the years.

In a tweet, Kofi Jamar who got seven VGMA nominations in 2021 said, "Haven’t dropped music in almost a year. (I’m going through sh*t nobody knows). But I guess I’m soo used to being nobody."

His outpour caught the attention of many concerned fans who implored him to leverage the positivity of his lyrics in songs like "Mi Dey Up" as he sails through this phase of his career.

In another post, the rapper after soaking in the encouragement from his fans thanked them, stating that, "this the love and passion that got me started, that’s all I needed."

Netizens react to Kofi Jamar's outpour

YEN.com. GH gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kofi Jamar's posts about his career struggles.

@timarion said:

Bantama boys don’t fold … this phase shall pass. Keep your head up superstar!

@joey_klark wrote:

When I’m feeling like this I listen to your song, “Mi Dey Up”. Always gets me going again! I don’t know what’s going to give you strength but I hope you find it soon!

@hastykobby commented:

Be strong in hard times bro

@Likkle_Shatta advised:

That's Ghana music industry for u....u have to make ursef proud cos they only show love when u are hot.....advice ursef

Yaw Tog cries out about his mental health struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a post authored by young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog demanding prayers from his fans.

Yaw Tog revealed that some people were behind his current struggles, causing his career to take a nosedive but he didn't state who his detractors were.

