A funeral is being held for former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamenaat at the Adjirigano Astro Turf

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena passed away suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020

Family, friends and former teammates of late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena have gathered at the Adjirigano Astro Turf in Greater Accra for his funeral.

Dwamena will be buried later on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Dwamena passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch. Source: Citi FM

Source: Twitter

A number of former footballers like Sulley Muntari and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu have shown up to mourn with Dwamena's family.

Dwamena passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch on November 11, 2023, during a game between his Albanian side, Egnatia Rrogozhine and Partizani.

Dwamena's remains were transported to Ghana on November 17, 2023.

His family received his body that night at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, where a minute of silence was observed before Ghana's 1-0 friendly triumph against Madagascar on Friday as a gesture of respect for the later Black Stars player.

Tributes came in from sports journalists after the passing of the one-time Black Stars striker.

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020 as he returned to football.

He suffered from a relapse in October 2021 when he collapsed on the pitch in a game in the Austrian League.

During his nine-year-professional career, Dwamena played for nine clubs, including Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.

Dwamena refuses to give up on dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena was not giving up on his dreams of playing football after being diagnosed with a heart problem twice while playing in Spain and Denmark.

The story of a one-time heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan's position in the Black Stars team has been one of inspiration and resilience.

His heart problem was detected while playing for the Danish side, Vejle Boldklub.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh