Meet Joseph Paintsil: Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian footballer

Ghana has sent some of the best football players to Europe. Among the notable names are Thomas Partey, J Ayew, and Mohammed Salis. Another player who has attracted fans' curiosity is Joseph Paintsil, who plays in Belgium's top league. But who is he? Discover everything there is to know about Ghanaian player Joseph Paintsil.

Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk runs with the ball during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Royal Antwerp at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium. Photo: Joris Verwijst (modified by author)

Joseph Paintsil has established himself as a top football talent. His dedication and perseverance have propelled him from humble beginnings to playing professionally for the Ghana national team and representing various clubs in Europe.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Paintsil Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Genk, Limburg, Belgium Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Paintsil Profession Professional footballer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @joe_paintsil

Joseph Paintsil's biography

The Ghanaian footballer was born on 1 February 1998 in Fadama, Accra, Ghana. What is Joseph Paintsil's age? He is 25 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. His father was known as Joseph Paintsil. He has many siblings, including an older brother, Seth, who plays as a left winger for Hamrun Spartans (Malta).

Career

Joseph Paintsil's international career has been successful so far. He has played for various European clubs in Hungary, Belgium and Turkey. Joe has also represented the Ghana national team. According to Transfermarkt, here is a breakdown of the midfielder's football career.

Red Bull Ghana

Joseph began his youth career in 2014, aged 16, after joining the Red Bull Ghana academy in Sogakope, South Tongu District, Ghana. He stayed for one year before the club and academy disbanded in 2014.

Tema Youth

Paintsil joined Tema Youth in 2015, aged 17. He received further training for two years before joining the senior team in 2017 aged 19. On 12 February 2017, Joe made his Ghana Premier League debut with the newly promoted Tema Youth.

Ferencvárosi (loan)

On 31 August 2017, Joseph joined Hungarian club Ferencváros on loan, with the option of signing permanently at the end of the season. He debuted on 9 September 2017 against Vasas. On 30 June 2018, Paintsil left Ferencvárosi after one season.

Genk (2018-2020)

Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk celebrates the third goal during the Belgian Pro League match between KRC Genk and RSC Anderlecht at Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen

On 1 July 2018, Paintsil joined Belgian club Genk. He began the season with an injury, missing three league games and four Europa League qualifiers. The midfielder's debut came on 19 August 2018 against league side Sporting Charleroi as a sub.

Paintsil played for Genk for two seasons, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020, before leaving on loan in 2020.

Ankaragücü (loan)

Paintsil joined Süper Lig team MKE Ankaragücü on a season loan on 10 September 2020. He appeared in thirty-three games for the team, twenty-four as a starter and nine as a substitute.

Genk (2021-present)

Joseph returned to Genk on 1 July 2021, following a season-long loan at Turkish Süper Lig club MKE Ankaragücü. Since rejoining Genk in 2021, he has made 73 appearances for the club. (stats are as of the time of writing.)

National team career

Joseph Paintsil debuted for the Ghanaian national team in a non-Fifa friendly match on 25 May 2017, aged 19 years, under coach Kwesi Appiah. On 23 March 2019, he made his Ghana Under-23 debut under coach Ibrahim Tanko, aged 21.

In 2021, he played three matches for the national team in the CAF African Cup of Nations held in Cameroon. In 2023, Paintsil made four appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification. Per Transfermarkt, the midfielder has nine national team caps (as of September 2023).

Joseph Paintsil's goals

According to Football Critic, Paintsil has 63 career goals so far. Here is a breakdown of Joseph Paintsil's football career and stats (at the time of writing).

Tema Youth

Competition Season Goals Ghana Premier League 2017 10

Ferencvárosi (loan)

Competition Season Goals Magyar Kupa 2017/2018 0 NB I 2017/2018 10

Genk

Competition Season Goals Jupiler Pro League 2018/2019 3 Coupe de Belgique 2018/2019 0 UEFA Europa League 2018/2019 2 Coupe de Belgique 2019/2020 0 Jupiler Pro League 2019/2020 1 UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 0 UEFA Europa League 2021/2022 1 Coupe de Belgique 2021/2022 3 Jupiler Pro League 2021/2022 3 Supercoupe de Belgique 2021 0 UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 0 Coupe de Belgique 2022/2023 1 Jupiler Pro League 2022/2023 17 UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 1 Jupiler Pro League 2023/2024 0 UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 0

Ankaragücü (loan)

Competition Season Goals Süper Lig 2020/2021 11

What is Joseph Paintsil's net worth?

Joseph Paintsil of Ghana during Gabon against Ghana, African Cup of Nations, at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

The Ghanaian offensive midfielder has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Joseph's source of income is his career as a professional football player. According to Salary Sport, Joseph Paintsil earns £9,100 or $11,400 per week and £473,200 or $594,000 annually.

Joseph Paintsil's height

According to ESPN, the Ghanaian midfielder is 170 centimetres or 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 69 kilograms or 152 pounds.

FAQs

Who is Joseph Paintsil? He is a Ghanaian professional football player, an attacking midfielder for Genk and the Ghana national team. How old is Joseph Paintsil? He is 25 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 1 February 1998. What is Joseph Paintsil's FIFA 23 rating? He is rated 74 with a potential of 77. How many goals has Joseph Paintsil scored in his career? He has 63 goals (per time of writing). Who is Joseph Paintsil's brother? He is known as Seth Paintsil, a left winger for Hamrun Spartans football club from Malta. What is Joseph Paintsil's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million to $5 million. What is Joseph Paintsil's salary? He earns £9,100 per week and £473,200 per year.

Joseph Paintsil is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an offensive midfielder or left winger for Belgian club Genk and the Ghana national team. He began his career at Tema Youth before moving on loan to Ferencvárosi in Hungary. Paintsil then joined KRC Genk in 2018, where he has been since.

