Alexander Djiku was in a celebratory mood after his club, Fenerbahçe SK, beat Union Gilloise by three goals to nil in the Europa Conference League

The Ghanaian international took to X to celebrate the win with a post, thanking the supporters for their backing, looking forward to the second leg

Djiku put in a shift for his club at the defence, recording a clean sheet and helping his team edge closer to the quarter-finals of the competition

Turkish side Fenerbahçe SK, with the help of Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku, emerged victorious against Union Gilloise, with a decisive three-goal margin, leaving Fenerbahçe SK fans in a state of joy and anticipation for the second leg.

Alexander Djiku playing for Fenerbahçe. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Djiku, who was instrumental in this victory, was in a celebratory mood post-match. He took to social media to express his joy and gratitude, thanking the ardent supporters of Fenerbahçe SK for their support and backing. His post was filled with optimism, looking forward to the second leg of the competition. In his post on X, he wrote:

'We will finish our work with the second match we will play at home. Our endless thanks to our great fans who turned Brussels into Kadıköy."

The Ghanaian international’s performance on the field was spectacular. As a defender, Djiku put in a commendable shift for his club, ensuring a clean sheet that contributed to their victory. His defensive prowess was on full display, preventing Union Gilloise’s attempts to breach Fenerbahçe's defence.

This victory has brought Fenerbahçe SK one step closer to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Tariq Lamptey's team loses

In another sports update, Tariq Lamptey saw 90 minutes of action as his club, Brighton, faced AS Roma in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League.

However, it was a disappointing day for the Ghanaian international as his club held four goals to AS Roma without a single response.

Brighton will face AS Roma again in the return fixture at home, but overturning a four-nil deficit is going to be a difficult task for the English side.

