Alexander Djiku is a Ghanaian professional footballer who is making waves in domestic and international football. He plays as a right or centre-back for the Ghana national team and the SüperLig club Fenerbahçe. Learn more about his early years, rise to stardom, and international endeavours.

Alexander Djiku is a name that has been gaining prominence in football. His football journey started at a young age. The star polished his skills at various youth academies in France, laying the foundation for his career as a .

Profile summary

Full name Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku Popularly known as Alexander Djiku Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Montpellier, France Nationality French-Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in centimetres 182 Height in feet and inches 6"0 Weight in kilograms 74 Weight in pounds 163 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Heley Djiku Children 2 Occupation Defensive footballer Net worth $5 million Instagram @alex_djiku

Alexander Djiku's biography

The defender was born on 9 August 1994 in Montpellier, France. He is 29 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Alexander is a French and Ghanaian citizen of African ethnicity.

Who are Alexander Djiku's parents?

Although his parents’ names are not available, it is known that his mother is Senegalese and his father is Ghanaian. Additionally, the footballer has one brother who is a writer, Jenhis Djiku.

Alexander Djiku's career

Alexander started his football career at Bastia in France. He was a member of the reserve squad until 2014, when he was promoted to the first team. After three years in the club, Alexander signed a four-year contract with Ligue 1 club Caen. On 5 August 2017, he debuted for the squad against Montpellier.

In the summer of 2019, Djiku joined Strasbourg. On 25 July 2017, the football star made his continental debut in a 3-1 UEFA Europa League victory over Maccabi Haifa.

The player then signed a three-year contract with Fenerbahçe on a free transfer on 10 July 2023. On 28 September 2023, he scored his first goal for the club against Başakşehir in a 4-0 victory.

Other than his club career, Alexander plays for the Ghanaian national team, Black Stars. He debuted his senior Ghana national team on 9 October 2020 in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali.

He made his second appearance for Ghana against Qatar on 12 October 2020 and excelled. His third appearance was when Ghana's new head coach handed him the opportunity to start against Zimbabwe in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which Ghana won 3-1.

What is Alexander Djiku's salary?

As of 2023, Alexander Djiku earns £33 160 per week, £1.7 million per year playing for Fenerbahçe. The footballer has an alleged net worth of $5 million from his illustrious football career.

Who is Alexander Djiku's wife?

Alexander is married to his long-term lover, Heley Djiku. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Wesley is their eldest child, and Elyana is their youngest.

FAQs

Who is Alexander Djiku? He is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a defender. How old is Alexander? He is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 August 1994. Where does Djiku hail from? He was born in France but has Ghanaian and Senegalese heritage. What is Alexander Djiku's tribe? He is reportedly from the Ewe tribe. Where is Alexander Djiku's father's hometown? His father's hometown is in Ghana. What club does Alexander currently play for? He is playing for Fenerbahçe, a Turkey professional football club.

Alexander Djiku is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a centre-back or right-back for Black Stars and Fenerbahçe. His football journey started at a tender age, and he is now one of the best defensive footballers globally.

