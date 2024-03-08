Tariq Lamptey saw 90 minutes of action as his club Brighton faced AS Roma in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion faced a formidable opponent, AS Roma, in the UEFA Europa League’s round of 16 on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The match saw influential Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey on the field for the full 90 minutes. However, it was a day of disappointment for the English side as they conceded four goals without reply.

From the onset, AS Roma displayed a dominant performance, leaving Brighton struggling to find their footing. Despite Lamptey’s best efforts, the Seagulls were unable to penetrate the Italian side’s robust defence.

The Ghanaian international found it challenging to make a significant impact in the game and even picked up a yellow card for his efforts.

AS Roma’s relentless attack proved too much for Brighton. The Italian side’s clinical finishing was on full display, leaving the Seagulls’ defence and goalkeeper with little chance of preventing the goals. Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala, Giancula Manicini and Bryan Cristane put Brighton to bed.

The defeat leaves Brighton with a daunting task in the return fixture. The Seagulls will host AS Roma at home, but with a four-goal deficit to overturn, their journey in the UEFA Europa League quarter finals hangs in the balance.

Kudus also loses in the Europa League

In a related story, Mohammed Kudus was a standout performer despite West Ham losing one nil to Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 stage.

The Ghanaian midfielder did his best for the team, creating four big chances and putting in a shift for the English side.

West Ham will host Freiburg in the second leg of the tie and have a lot of work to do if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition.

