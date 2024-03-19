This year, the Ghana Football Association confirmed that the 18-year-old Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo was on its radar

The youngster's impressive form with the English top-flight, Manchester United also caught the attention of the England national team

Kobbie Mainoo, who was on the U21 side, has now been promoted to the senior side

Kobbie Mainoo, a British Ghanaian who plays for Manchester United, has made significant inroads in European football.

In February, Dr Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, expressed the association's interest in attracting talented players like the 18-year-old youngster for Ghana's national team.

A new update from the English national team has dashed the hopes of many Ghanaians who were rooting for the youngster to pick Ghana over the UK.

Gareth Southgate and Kobbie Mainoo Photo source: X/BleacherReport, X/FabrizioRomano

Source: UGC

Kobbie Mainoo chooses England over Ghana

On March 19, Manchester United confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo had been called by Gareth Southgate to Engaland's senior national soccer team.

Gareth Southgate's boys are set to play two home friendlies at Wembley this week, against Brazil on Saturday, March 23 and then against Belgium on Tuesday, March 26.

With Kobbie Mainoo, England hopes to solidify its team in preparation for this summer's Euro 2024.

Netizens react to Kobbie Mainoo's England call-up

YEn.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Kobbie Mainoo's promotion to England's senior side.

@_owurakuampofo said:

Kobbie Mainoo was always going to choose England. You can’t feel disappointed about losing something that was never going to be yours.

@iLatif_ wrote:

Kobbie Mainoo has been called up by England. Let’s laugh at Ab3n sokoo and Sua Kodi

@maxtyme_1 noted:

Thank the Almighty, this young talent won’t play for Ghana for them to destroy his career like they did to most of the Diaspora players who chose to play for us

Kobbie Mainoo bosses midfield against Liverpool

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kobbie Mainoo had played an unmissable role key in Manchester United's 4:3 victory against Liverpool.

The young midfielder did not bag a goal or an assist but had a brilliant showing as he dominated Liverpool's midfield the entire game, contributing to the team's overall performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh