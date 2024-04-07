Inaki Williams and his team Athletico Bilbao has won 2024 Copa Del Rey and several Ghanaians on social media are congratulating them

Ghanaians have also called on the team to thank goalkeeper Richard Ofori for Ghana's early exit in Afcon 2023, which saw Inaki return to his club

Richard Ofori tried to make a needless save in the final group game between the Black Stars and Mozambique which saw Ghana exit from the tournament

Athletico Bilbao won the 2024 Copa Del Rey 2024 on 4-2 penalties against Mallorca after a competitive 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams, who plays for the Spanish national team, played a significant role in Athletico Bilbao's excBilbao'sorm this season.

However, several Ghanaians have urged the team to award Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori a medal for the disastrous corner kick he conceded, which led to Ghana's elimination from the Afcon 2023.

In Ghana's final game, Richard Ofori needlessly touched the ball heading out of play, earning Mozambique a corner in the 93rd minute. The corner kick led to a goal, which saw Ghana eliminated from the tournament.

Immediately, the Black Stars were eliminated from the game; Inaki flew a private jet on standby to his club to feature in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal against FC Barcelona.

Inaki Williams scored one of the four goals that Athletico Bilbao needed to advance to the next stage and win the trophy.

Ghanaians believe that if Richard Ofori hadn't made a mistake at the Afcon, Inaki's club wouldn't have called for him to be given a medal, too.

Comments on social media

Read some of the comments made by netizens on this matter below:

Civilian Gh said:

Atlético Bilbao should give Richard Ofori a medal because that guy sacrifice the whole Ghana for them to win this Copa De Ray. I Hear say, Barcelona are still cursing Ghana black star IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW!....

Selorm Branttie wrote:

Them for thank Richard Ofori too. Like e no slack like Inaki no go cone score give them

Solomon Acquah said:

They should acknowledge Richard Ofori for touching the ball cos it paved way for Inaki to score the winning goal against Barca

@the_marcoli_boy wrote:

Richard Ofori no touch the ball aa like Bilbao no go win Copa Del Rey, What a Legend

@yb_ghana said:

Richard ofori is the reason why Athletic Bilbao won the Copa Del Rey.Proper Legend

