Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, on Tuesday, March 9, 2024, made his first Champions League appearance of the season for Arsenal against Bayern Munich. The Ghanaian international, who has been sidelined for a significant part of the season due to a long-term injury, came off the bench to play a brief ten-minute cameo in the quarter-final clash.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey's injury has kept him out of action for a considerable period, hardly kicking a ball for a large part of the season.

Despite being on the pitch for only ten minutes, Partey managed to leave his mark on the game. Although he had a shaky start, he showed his quality with a few brilliant long-range passes.

The Champions League quarter-final first-round clash ended and a two-all draw. Arsenal will face Bayern again in the return leg in Munich.

Thomas Partey's return sparks reactions

Football fans shared their opinion on Thomas Partey's cameo and his return from injury.

apatgooner45 said:

He was dreadful, picked up a yellow in the first minute and then passed it right to a Bayern player.

AgmnoKJ98 commented:

Partey made ONE good pass. He got booked instantly and gave the ball away about 10 times.

MESLA_ reacted:

A rusty Thomas Partey came on, make errors and still played a through ball I ain't never seen from any of our midfielders throughout the game.

Mohammed Kudus gets praised

In another sports story, retired professional footballer Freddie Kanouté mentioned the beautiful qualities of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus.

The former Malian striker stated that Kudus was an exciting player to watch, adding that he has everything.

Many football lovers joined Kanouté in admiring the talented Ghanaian midfielder.

Source: YEN.com.gh