Former Malian professional footballer, Freddie Kanouté, shared his thoughts on the abilities of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus.

Freddie Kanouté spoke about Mohammed Kudus on a podcast. Image Credit: @westham

Source: Instagram

Freddie Kanouté hails Mohammed Kudus

During an episode of West Ham United's Iron Cast, Freddie Kanouté admired Mohammed Kudus' football abilities.

He stated that the Ghanaian professional footballer is very talented and has everything, such as strength, running forwards, and can play different positions.

"Still quite young but I think but he is one of the most exciting African footballers around these days," the former Sevilla striker said.

Mr Kanouté further hailed Kudus by saying that he has a chance to excel in the football industry based on his incredible abilities.

Video of Freddie Kanouté speaking highly of Mohammed Kudus on a West Ham United podcast.

Reactions to Freddie Kanouté's statements on Mohammed Kudus

Below are some of the reactions from football to the lovely words of Freddie Kanouté on Mohammed Kudus on the West Ham United podcast.

9411chris said:

That’s exactly why he will do one out of East London Too talented for us ⚒

itz_kwame_junior said:

The best is yet to come from Mo

resh_lawson said:

I realised this .. and I’m sure some us have realised it too … Bowen doesn’t pass the ball to kudus! And one few occasions where he does .. he waits too long to release the ball to him ! Why ! ?

mo.hammedali11 said:

Star ✨ boy outa Ghana!!

kevinkoilareyez said:

We just need Paqueta back, and he’ll thrive again

big_syla_ said:

Too much abilities

“Star boi”: Kudus shortlisted for December Premier League Player of the Month

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was selected for the December Premier League Player of the Month.

West Ham United announced the milestone with a picture of the Black Stars player on X (Twitter).

Fans of the team and the footballer posted compliments to celebrate Kudus's remarkable achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh