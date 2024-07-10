Lamine Yamal has quickly endeared himself in the hearts of most football fans monitoring the 2024 Euros with his dazzling displays

His performances with Spain have led to enthusiasts craving to know more about the 16-year-old with old multimedia of him resurfacing

Meanwhile, one which has caught the fancy of social media users is footage of him 'looking' for Barcelona hero Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

Footage of a nine-year-old Lamine Yamal holding Sergio Ramos' hand as an escort ahead of an El Clasico fixture between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2016 has resurfaced online.

The now youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros was visibly star-struck as players from both sides prepared to step onto the field for the most highly anticipated fixture on the Spanish football calendar.

An old video of a 9-year-old Lamine Yamal 'looking' for Messi at a 2016 El Clasico tie has gone viral. Photos by Alex Caparros/Getty Images, @hustle_hard_304/Instagram and DeFodi Images/Getty Images.

Rare Lamine Yamal video at El Clasico pops up

In the video, Yamal, clad in a blue T-shirt with the inscription "Merci Johan" over Barca tracksuit trousers, could not contain his emotions.

Beaming with smiles, he looked back into the dugout as if searching for a specific player, with many suggesting he was hoping to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi.

Though Yamal did not fulfill his initial desire, Ramos noticed the young boy's excitement and held his hand as they prepared to enter the Camp Nou pitch.

How did fans react to Lamine Yamal's rare footage?

Yamal's reaction to the video, amid the current fanfare surrounding him following his performance at Euro 2024, elicited various comments from social media users, with many suggesting he was waiting to meet his role model.

@PrinceE0045 boldly claimed:

"Bud was lookin' for his Messi."

@GlamourChrie concurred with @PrinceE0045:

"He was looking for Messi."

@AsamoahDennis added:

"He was looking for Messi despite in Madrid side ."

@ern_music was quick to dismiss any claims Lamine was eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Messi:

"STOP LYING, HE'S LOOKING AT BARCELONA PLAYERS FOR MESSI OFCOURSE!"

Lamine Yamal lights up Euro 2024, breaks records for fun

Yamal, one of the tournament's standout players, became the youngest scorer in European Championship history at 16 years and 362 days, breaking a 20-year-old record, Goal reports.

His semi-final goal against France made him the youngest player to score in either the Euros or World Cup, surpassing Pele.

Additionally, he became the first player to create over six big chances at a major international tournament, leading with 15 chances overall.

Lamine Yamal's dad delights in son's exploits

Yen.com.gh also reported that Yamal's family, especially his father, Mounir Nasraoui, was overwhelmed with emotion in the stands after his son's wonder strike.

Mounir proudly cheered for his son's brilliance, kissed Spain's jersey badge multiple times, and lifted his hands in jubilation as the stadium announcer mentioned Lamine's name.

