All is set for Kylian Mbappe's official presentation as a Real Madrid player following France's elimination from the 2024 Euros

The 25-year-old failed to light up the competition with France, exiting the tournament at the semi-final stage after losing to Spain

He will now turn his attention to club football after recharging his batteries in a brief vacation before linking up with his new teammates

Real Madrid has officially communicated the date, time, and venue for presenting Kylian Mbappe as the club's latest Galactico to the fanbase.

The French captain ended a protracted transfer saga by sealing a long-awaited dream move to the Spanish capital this summer, concluding his seven-trophy-laden spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

French captain, Kylian Mbappe, will be officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player on July 16, two days after the end of Euro 2024. Photos by NurPhoto and Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe was announced as Los Blancos' first signing, fresh after beating Borussia Dortmund to clinch a record-extending UEFA Champions League crown.

According to ESPN, Kylian's contract is a five-year deal worth 15 million euros (GH₵ 245.9 million) per year.

Additionally, the 25-year-old will receive a 150 million euro signing bonus, spread out over the course of his contract.

Due to the 2024 UEFA European Championship, Mbappe's unveiling as a new Madridista was delayed and kept under wraps.

However, details of his presentation have emerged following France's 2-1 semi-final loss to Spain and eventual elimination from the tournament.

When will Real Madrid present Mbappe?

Date:

Mbappe will be officially presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, July 16, two days after the conclusion of the 2024 Euros.

Time:

According to the club's website, the 2018 World Cup winner will be unveiled to Madrid fans at 12:00 pm CET (10:00 am GMT).

Where will Mbappe's Real Madrid presentation take place?

Like other marquee signings who have had the honour of wearing the all-white jersey, Mbappe's presentation will take place at the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappe breaks silence after 2024 Euros exit

In an earlier publication, Yen.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's new star, Kylian Mbappe, candidly reflected on his performance at the 2024 Euros following France's semi-final exit to Spain.

The ex-PSG striker was unable to propel Les Bleus to the final as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo's swift goals overturned Randall Kolo Muani's lead.

Mbappe admitted his subpar showing at the tournament, calling it a failure. He intends to take a break to rejuvenate and gear up for a fresh beginning.

Source: YEN.com.gh