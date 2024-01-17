West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, initially reported as injured, is set to return for Ghana's AFCON match against Egypt after participating in full-team training.

Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, expressed optimism about Kudus' fitness, stating he is back in group training.

Kudus, known for his offensive prowess, could be a vital asset for Ghana in their crucial game against Egypt.

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus' injury status for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has seen conflicting reports.

Initially expected to miss several days, Kudus participated in team training but was ultimately ruled out for the game against Cape Verde.

However, in an interview with Joy Sports, Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, confirmed Kudus' return to entire team training, raising hopes for his availability in the crucial AFCON clash against Egypt.

A collage of Mohammed Kudus training with his Black Stars team mates Photo credit: GFAOfficial

Source: Facebook

Despite uncertainties, both Twum and Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, express optimism about Kudus' potential impact in boosting Ghana's offensive capabilities, emphasising his past goal-scoring prowess for the national team and West Ham.

The upcoming match against Egypt is crucial for Ghana's AFCON campaign, and Kudus' return could be a significant asset.

Ghana lost to Cape Verde in its first AFCON 2023 match by two goals to one.

Mohammed Kudus Spotted Training Ahead Of Match Against Egypt

Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus, initially absent from Ghana's AFCON 2023 opener, has returned to training ahead of the anticipated clash against Egypt.

Kudus joined his teammates for practice, boosting hopes of participating in the crucial match.

The upcoming Ghana-Egypt game is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8 pm in Côte d'Ivoire.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promised success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton included Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring number 10 playmaker.

Source: YEN.com.gh