Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo made history even before stepping onto the pitch for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Three Lions secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has broken a record before kicking a ball for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final. Photos by Joris Verwijst/Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch started strong, with Xavi Simmons netting a beautiful long-range goal in the 7th minute.

However, England soon took control of the game. In the 18th minute, a foul on Harry Kane by Denzel Dumfries resulted in a penalty, which Kane expertly converted, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

As has been their trend throughout the tournament, England scored a late winner. Substitute Ollie Watkins delivered a brilliant low shot across the goal to the far post, clinching the victory for the Three Lions.

Kobbie Mainoo sets record vs Netherlands

While Watkins grabbed the spotlight, it was Ghanaian-born English midfielder Mainoo who was the unsung hero, anchoring England's midfield.

The 19-year-old set a record as the youngest player in European Championship history to feature in a semi-final for England.

However, he isn't the youngest ever to play in a semi-final of the tournament; that distinction belongs to 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who played in Spain's 2-1 win over France on Tuesday.

The youngest player to represent England in tournament football remains Michael Owen, who was 18 years and five months old when he played in the 1998 World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo opens up about the Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mainoo had spoken about his thoughts and desire to represent Ghana before his call-up to the English national team.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of England's next EUROS fixture, Kobbie Mainoo confirmed the Ghana Football Administration's interest in him. However, he established that his dream had always been to play for England.

Source: YEN.com.gh