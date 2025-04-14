Expectations from dancehall fans for a potential Vybz Kartel appearance in Ghana this year have shot up

This comes after the dancehall legend's interaction with Moliy after their recent performance in the US

Videos of Vybz Kartel and Moliy on stage with her collaborators, Skilibeng and Shensea on the Shake to the Max song have emerged online

Vybz Kartel aka Adidja Palmer (the Worl Boss) has hinted at visiting Ghana after meeting the hottest female star from the country at the moment, Moliy.

Vybz Kartel links up with Moliy in New York. The dancehall legend told the Shake It to the Max star that he is ready to be in Ghana. Photo source: Moliymusic

The Jamaican who has always been a fan of Ghana and dancehall fans have been looking forward to experiencing him ever since he got out of jail in 2024 is in demand worldwide.

On Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, the Worl Boss played his first two sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, New York. It was his first headline US concert in over 20 years.

The concerts was a reunion for many global stars including Cardi B and Buju Banton who sold the same venue last year.

Ghanaian singer Moliy made an appearance on stage during Skilibeng's set to perform her hit song, Shake It to the Max.

On TikTok, over 150k videos have been created using Moliy's song, Shake it to the Max which is now being hailed as the song of the summer.

Shake it To The Max's undeniable traction online influenced Jamaican dancehall artistes Skillibeng and Shenseea to jump on a remix.

While performing on stage with Skillibeng and Shensea on stage, Vybz Kartel hopped on for a dance with Moliy.

After the show, Vybz Kartel and Moliy met backstage for a chat about him surprising her on stage. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the dancehall stars were captured saying,

Vybz Kartel: "I wanted to surprise you on stage."

Moliy: "That's the biggest surprise of my life."

Vybz Kartel: "So you can bring me to Ghana now."

Moliy interacting with Vybz Kartel backstage in New York

Moliy performing Shake it to the Max on stage with Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng and Shensea

Moliy and Vybz Kartel stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Moliy and Vybz Kartel's moments in New York.

Naana-Nyamedea Ebory said:

We can't wait to have you here in MortimerGhana ❤️

Georgy Gyal wrote:

I wish I went to the concert in Brooklyn I know it was epic

Kweicy Clig remarked:

We love u Boss, The African King 👑 1DON too ready for mek sure uno Boss feel ahom...

Sterling Kwaku A Sey noted:

What is coming to do masa tell him to treat himself well and forget about Ghana we don't need a murder and jail man to come and spoil our youth 😂😂😂😂

Jeny Jen commented:

This generation is lucky that they got back Vybz Kartel and the whole dancehall vibes 🇯🇲

Regina Daniels dances to Moliy's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood star Regina Daniels was seen dancing to Moliy's Shake It to the Max.

The video was captured on a movie set. Some cast members, including Nigeria's former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, joined Regina Daniels on the dance floor.

Uju Kennedy is known to be the first female candidate to contest the Nigerian presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

