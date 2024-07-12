Lamine Yamal: How Barcelona Coach Prophesied Wonderkid’s Goal vs France at Euro 2024 Semifinal
- Lamine Yamal inspired Spain to a comeback victory against France in the Euro 2024 semi-final with an exquisite goal
- His record-breaking strike against the two-time champions helped La Roja set up a date with England in the final
- But according to Yamal, he was foretold he would score in the last-four clash by the new FC Barcelona manager
Lamine Yamal's sensational performance at the 2024 UEFA European Championship has turned heads as Spain eyes the Henri Delaunay trophy.
The Barcelona wonderkid, who turns 17 a day before the final against England, has already smashed a number of records at the tournament.
Lamine Yamal's role in Spain's journey
Prior to reaching the grand finale, Lamine played an integral role in helping Spain overcome a tough group of Italy, Croatia, and Albania before getting past Georgia, Germany, and France.
Yamal's stunning goal against Les Bleus made him the youngest player to score at a European Championship as Luis de la Fuente's men completed a comeback in the semi-finals.
How Barcelona coach predicted Lamine Yamal's goal?
Shedding light on his breathtaking strike, the teen talent provided context on the preceding events leading up to his wonder strike.
He explained that Barcelona head coach, Hansi Flick, had earlier predicted that he would score against France, having drawn blank in his previous games.
"I often talk to Hansi Flick on WhatsApp. Before the game against France, he told me that I was going to score, and that's what happened," Yamal told RAC1, as quoted by Tribuna.
Lamine, who appears to be fond of the German tactician, opened up on his good relationship with Flick.
"After the game, we spoke again. Even if these are just messages, I'm happy to already have good relations with him," the Spaniard added.
Lamine Yamal's records and potential milestones
In addition to his goal, Yamal has three assists at the tournament, and no Spaniard has ever provided four at a single European Championship.
Aged 17 years and one day, the La Masia graduate could become the youngest player to ever feature in a World Cup or European Championship final when Spain takes on England in the final, per The Analyst.
Yamal's dad's response to viral video stuns fans
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraou, gave a memorable response to a viral picture of his son with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.
The photo, taken when Messi was 20, shows him bathing a young Yamal during a UNICEF charity photoshoot.
When asked if this moment was a blessing for his son, Nasraou's reply surprised many football fans.
