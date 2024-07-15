Talented Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman has been presented as the new Brighton and Hove Albion player

The Black Stars forward's parents and siblings were in England for his official unveiling at the Amex Park

Osman joined the English Premier League side this summer from Danish Superliga outfit FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman flew his parents to England to witness his unveiling at Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old was presented as Brighton's latest signing after inking a five-year deal to join the Seagulls from FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman, also from a product of the famous Right to Dream Academy, had agreed to join Brighton in January but finished the season with the Danish outfit before arriving in the summer.

Ibrahim Osman at his official presentation after joining Brighton on July 12, 2024. Photo Credit: @OfficialBHAFC.

The Ghana international joined his new teammates last week as preparation began for the upcoming season.

In photos shared on social media, the Mamobi-born forward was spotted in the company of his mother and father as he signed his new deal.

The forward, who has two appearances for Ghana, celebrated the moment with his parents as he begins a new chapter in his career.

Before moving to England, Osman scored six goals and delivered seven assists in 29 matches for Nordsjaelland last season.

Osman delighted to join Brighton

The talented forward shared his excitement after sealing his move to Brighton. Osman is eager to make a mark in the Premier League, insisting his versatility could help him settle in England quickly.

"It's a dream come true as a young guy to be in a new country, in a new team, new environment. I am happy to be here,' he told the club's official website.

"My focus is to try and learn as much as possible in this squad and also with the older guys here to try and learn from them. And also I know myself, I don't depend on one position. I can play as a right winger, upfront, and on the left wing, so I'm happy I can play all these positions."

