Adwenpahene's widow, Becky has made her first public appearance after the passing of her dear husband

Becky appeared in a video with her father and kids, to address claims that she was at loggerheads with her father

Her appearance after her husband's passing has got her fans expressing mixed reactions in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The wife of famed Ghanaian TikToker, Evans Amankwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene has surfaced after his demise.

Adwenpahene is alleged to have passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025, after he fell ill. Becky who was very visible online disappeared after the sad occurrence, leaving Ghanaians with questions about her whereabouts.

Adwenpahene's widow shows her face for the first time after hubby's demise in public. Image source: Adwenpahene

Source: TikTok

Her long silence was broken with a note for her beloved husband last Sunday, April 13, 2025, on TikTok. Becky wrote that she had missed Adwenpahene dearly.

The wife of the famous TikToker based in Germany has finally made her first public appearance. Becky appeared in a video with her father and kids, to address claims of her alleged fallout with her father.

Adwenpahene loved her wife dearly and was not shy to express it publicly. He featured her in most of his videos, either dancing with her or expressing his love for her.

In one of their videos, the deceased TikToker bequeathed his properties to her, reinforcing his love for her.

However, the bond did not last forever as the sudden demise of the young man ended the beautiful love story.

The young woman's face in her recent video looked swollen, obviously crying over the loss of her beloved husband.

Watch the video of Becky's first public appearance:

Netizens react to Becky's first appearance

Netizens who saw the video of Becky after her husband's demise are unhappy. Many in the comments section were heartbroken and extended their heartfelt condolences to the widow.

Others could not believe that their favourite TikToker was no more. Another group of netizens prayed fervently for protection and guidance for Becky and her children.

@Nanatrimudegh wrote:

"Erri so is true now backy is like cool water."

@Wayoe Faustina wrote:

"Sister Becky I cover you and your children in the blood of Jesus Amen Amen Amen."

@Tom wrote:

"You can see clearly the man isn’t speaking from his heart."

@Gifty wrote:

"I am searching for a certain comment about Becky."

@ChristopherEvarda wrote:

"Big lesson for we all no one is perfect thank you for standing with her as father."

@T~!~N~A wrote:

"So he didn't get chance to beg for forgiveness and he passed away, hmmm."

@Obaapapatricia10 wrote:

"So is true that Adwenepahene is gone."

@Thomas Amponsah wrote:

"Becky may the good Lord protect you and the children ok."

@Pepper den wrote:

"Sorry for ur lost but next time no matter what respect ur parents wati."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh