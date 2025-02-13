Saddick Adams has called out football administrators, slamming them for playing a role in hooliganism in Ghana football

The renowned sports journalist even alleged 'football people' buy alcohol for irate fans to cause trouble at match venues

Meanwhile, the death of ardent Kotoko fan Pooley has led to increasing calls for improved security across Ghana Premier League centres

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, also known as Sports Obama, has raised his voice against the growing issue of hooliganism in the country’s football scene.

Following the tragic death of passionate Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, Adams has been relentless in his calls for action to address the escalating violence surrounding the sport.

In a series of outspoken remarks, Adams pointed out that major clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak must take a more active stance against the violence that has plagued Ghanaian football for years.

He even proposed an extreme yet thought-provoking solution: that these influential clubs should consider breaking away to form their own league, per Ghanaweb.

According to Adams, this bold move could serve as a wake-up call to the severity of the problem and potentially bring about lasting change.

Saddick Adams names key people behind hooliganism

While Adams has consistently called for systemic change, he has not shied away from naming names and holding individuals accountable.

In a direct accusation, he fingered Ghana Premier League administrators as the root cause of much of the violence.

He alleged that high-ranking officials within these clubs play a crucial role in instigating disorder by supplying alcohol to angry fans.

"Most of the Ghana Premier League administrators are the centrepiece of hooliganism. They cannot pay the players, they cannot get TV rights, and they don't have sponsorship.

"The only thing they can do is give them money to buy alcohol and incite fans so they can threaten referees," he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

Ghana Premier League on hold after Pooley’s death

Following the tragic events surrounding Pooley's death, the Ghana Premier League has temporarily paused its activities as authorities ramp up efforts to identify and punish those responsible for the violent incident.

With the spotlight now shining on football governance, the call for reform has never been more urgent.

Eyewitness accuses ex-Minister in shocking allegations over Pooley's death

YEN.com.gh also reported that an eyewitness has claimed that former Minister of Employment, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, was involved in inciting the violence that led to the tragic death of Nana Pooley.

The witness, Amponsah, stated that tensions flared when Baffour-Awuah reacted angrily after Kotoko’s Head of Technical Directorate, Kwasi Appiah, refused to follow him onto the pitch to help resolve the situation.

