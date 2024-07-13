Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly interested in becoming the owner of a football club in France

It's been reported that Mbappe almost joined the French club back in 2013 but the deal fell through when the club was relegated from Ligue 1

Meanwhile, all is set for the Frenchman's official presentation as a Real Madrid player following France's elimination from the 2024 Euros

Kylian Mbappe and his family are reportedly in 'advanced talks' regarding the potential takeover of a club he nearly joined in 2013.

The 25-year-old forward is set to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, July 16, following the confirmation of his dream move to Los Blancos last month.

Kylian Mbappé and his family are planning to buy French Ligue 2 club SM Caen. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste.

To celebrate his arrival, a catwalk will be constructed from the Bernabeu locker room to a massive stage, where more than 80,000 fans will enjoy fire effects, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Off the pitch, Mbappe and his family are reportedly negotiating to invest in Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen, according to French outlet Ouest-France.

Caen are seeking new investors after American asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management announced its intention to withdraw from the club’s ownership.

Mbappe’s family business, which is heavily managed by his mother, Fayza Lamari, is interested in acquiring a majority stake in Caen, per GFFN.

Back in 2013, Mbappe was on the verge of joining Caen, but the deal fell through when the club was relegated from Ligue 1, leading him to join AS Monaco instead.

Real Madrid to outdoor Mbappe

On July 16, Mbappe will be formally introduced to Real Madrid fans, in line with the club's custom for major signings.

The Bernabeu will be filled with supporters eager to see their new star, who will give a speech, demonstrate his skills, and sign autographs on the grand stage.

After nearly joining Real Madrid two years ago before extending his contract with PSG, this moment marks a new beginning with his new club.

With multiple league titles from PSG and a World Cup with France already under his belt, his main focus now is likely to achieve success in the Champions League, the one major trophy that has eluded him.

Mbappe speaks after 2024 Euros exit

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's new star, Mbappe, candidly reflected on his performance at the 2024 Euros following France's semi-final exit to Spain.

The former PSG striker couldn’t lead Les Bleus to the final as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo’s quick goals reversed Randal Kolo Muani’s initial advantage.

Mbappe acknowledged his disappointing performance at the tournament, labelling it a failure. He plans to take a break to recover and prepare for a new start.

