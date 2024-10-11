Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has finally explained the reason for quitting the Ghana U17 job

The ex-Hearts of Oak player left the job mid-tournament after his side lost to Burkina Faso at the competition in May

Kingston has secured a new job in the United States where he will be working as head coach at RPS Academies

Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has opened up on his decision to leave the Ghana U17 team before the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship ended.

The ex-Ghana international surprised football fans after quitting the job following the team's defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-final.

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after finishing fourth at the competition host in the country in May.

According to Kingston, the environment he was working in was unhealthy which forced him to make an abrupt decision.

"I don't think it's a runaway. This is a typical example of how you should work hard and not only work hard when people are watching you. As soon as I resigned then the emails started coming," he told Joy Sports, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"The environment was not healthy for me so that is the more reason why I resigned."

Kingston, who hanged up his boots in 2016, made 41 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 6 goals, per Transfermarkt.

Kingston defines Ghana U17's style

The ex-Hearts of Midlothian winger built a strong U17 team with a possession-based football identity.

Under Kingston as coach, the Black Starlets dominated and won games with ease.

However, they faltered when it mattered as they struggled against their counterparts at the zonal championship.

Kingston has not ruled out a potential return to any of the Ghana national teams.

Kingston resigns as Ghana U17 coach

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Laryea Kingston has resigned as Ghana's U-17 coach following the team's failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and, consequently, the World Cup.

Ghana lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Championship semi-finals on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

During a news conference held after the game, Kingston resigned and expressed sadness that the team could not meet their goal.

