The 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America tournament is drawing the curtain with the final of the showpiece on the horizon

The final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will feature an unprecedented change

Colombia's sole Copa America win came in 2001, and have not lost a game since February 2022, ironically a 1-0 loss to Argentina

The Copa America 2024 final, featuring Argentina and Colombia, will take place on Sunday, July 14, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and is set to introduce a last-minute change.

This highly-anticipated match marks the first time these two nations face off in the final, with Argentina making their record 30th appearance, while Colombia is gearing up for just their third.

The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia will feature an unprecedented change. Photos by Omar Vega/Luis Acosta.

Source: Getty Images

La Albiceleste advanced to the final after a tense penalty shootout victory over Ecuador in the quarter-finals, followed by a 2-0 win against Copa America newcomers Canada in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

This extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 10 matches.

Led by Lionel Messi, the reigning Copa America champions aim for their 16th title, while Colombia seek their second in history.

Los Cafeteros have been arguably the most outstanding team in the competition thus far, overcoming a tricky group featuring Brazil, Costa Rica, and Paraguay, per the Analyst.

The 2001 Copa champions then smashed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals before edging Uruguay in an ill-tempered game.

Major rule changes announced for Copa America final

A unique feature of this Copa America final is an extended halftime lasting 25 minutes, during which singer Shakira will perform, according to Bolavip.

This innovation, stipulated by CONMEBOL, aims to create an experience similar to that of the Super Bowl, marking the first time in soccer history that halftime will exceed the usual 15 minutes, per ESPN’s Diego Monroig.

Messi, Rodriguez among frontrunners for MVP prize

Throughout the ongoing tournament in the United States, several players have captivated audiences with their performances.

In light of this, YEN.com.gh now shines the spotlight on the leading contenders for the coveted prize.

Among the frontrunners are Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez, set to face off in the final.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh