Abdul Hakim Sulemana has successfully completed his move to Danish outfit FC Randers

The Ghana U20 star joins the Danish outfit after leaving French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon

Sulemana is expected to get regular game time in Denmark, where his senior brother used to play

Ghana U20 star Abdul Hakim Sulemana has joined Danish outfit Randers FC in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Crown Jews from French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

Sulemana, the younger brother of Ghana and Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana, is expected to enjoy regular game time at Randers after struggling to break into the first team of Lyon.

Abdul Hakim Sulemana poses for pictures as he is unveiled as FC Randers player. Photo: Twitter/ @Randers_FC @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

However, the former French champions will receive a percentage of his future transfer fee from Randers.

The highly-rated winger expressed delight after completing his move in the summer transfer window.

He told the club's official website:

"First of all, I am very happy to have landed in Randers. It is a good club that is good at developing players. I know Fatah from Right to Dream, so it's also great to have someone you already know and have worked with

"I am very much looking forward to showing myself at Randers FC. I have good speed and a strong dribble, and am therefore also very challenging in my game. In addition, I want to contribute to the squad with a lot of good mood, so I can't wait to get started on the training ground."

Sulemana helps Ghana win gold

The Right to Dream Academy graduate grabbed the attention of the world with his performances at the African Games in Ghana early this year.

Sulemana was one of Ghana's best players at the multi-sport event, helping the Black Satellites clinch the ultimate, as reported by Graphic Sports.

The exciting winger made four appearances during the competition in Accra.

Sulemana on target during pre-season

Erlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian players have been very busy in pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming season with their clubs in Europe.

From Mohammed Kudus to Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, several Black Stars players are with their teams in either Asia or America for their pre-season tours.

Kudus is hoping to do better than he did with West Ham last season while Partey has a point to prove after an injury-ravaged campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh