Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien was full of praise for Spain winger Nico Williams after his performance against England in the final of the European Championship.

The forward with Ghanaian descent was on target as Spain defeated the Three Lions 2-1 to win Euro 2024 on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Nico Williams smiles as he receives his winning medal after Spain beat England at the Euro final on July 14, 2024. Photo: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Williams, the younger brother of Black Stars forward Inaki Williams, opened the scoring two minutes after the break following a swift move from the Spaniards, which saw Lamine Yamal lay a perfect pass to the Athletic Bilbao star.

England levelled through Chelsea winger Cole Palmer but Mikel Oyazarbal scored late to hand Spain the title.

Essien was in Berlin to watch the final and was left impressed by the display of Williams Jr.

"He was amazing, amazing. I mean as a young player, turning up in this big game, scoring for your country, I mean what more can I say? He has been fantastic," he told Sporty TV.

Williams Jr scored two goals and delivered an assist at his first European Championship with the now-four times European champions.

Source: YEN.com.gh