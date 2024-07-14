Ghana forward Inaki Williams shared his pride in his younger brother Nico Williams following his success with Spain at the European Championship in Germany.

Williams Jr scored the opener as Spain produced an outstanding display to beat England 2-1 at the final in Berlin.

Nico Williams celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring in the Euro final against England on July 14, 2024. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

His senior brother, Inaki, who plays for the Black Stars of Ghana, took to social media to celebrate his brother.

He wrote: "VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Nico Williams. How proud I am of you."

Williams Jr enjoyed a good campaign, scoring two goals and delivering an assist to help La Roja win the tournament.

The Barcelona target could be on his way out of Athletic Bilbao with several clubs interested in his signature.

Meanwhile, his senior brother resumed pre-season last week after recovering from an injury he sustained at the end of last season.

Williams missed the World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Source: YEN.com.gh