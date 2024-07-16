UEFA has unveiled its official Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, celebrating the standout players from this summer's championship

As the official Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon, England had just one player included

Spain defeated England 2-1 on Sunday evening in Berlin to win the Euro 2024 for a record fourth time

England's Kyle Walker has secured a spot in the European Championship Team of the Tournament, joining six players from the champion Spanish squad.

The Manchester City right-back lines up in defence with Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, France's William Saliba, and Spain’s Marc Cucurella. France’s Mike Maignan takes the position of goalkeeper.

Six Spain players were named in UEFA's team of the tournament for Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Walker is the only player to have been named in both the Euro 2020 and this year’s Team of the Tournament, per Metro UK.

UEFA's midfield selection is exclusively Spanish, featuring Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabián Ruiz.

In the attack, Germany's Jamal Musiala, one of the tournament's top scorers with three goals, is accompanied by Spain's Nico Williams and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Williams netted the opening goal in the final against England, while Yamal’s impressive long-range goal in the semifinal against France was crucial in their progress.

Rodri of Manchester City was honoured as Player of the Tournament, with Yamal named Young Player of the Tournament, per ESPN.

Southgate quits England

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after losing the 2024 European Championship final to Spain on Sunday, July 14.

The 53-year-old leaves his position after nearly eight years at the helm of the Three Lions.

Southgate led England in 108 games during his tenure, reaching back-to-back Euro finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

6 potential managers who could replace Gareth Southgate

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh explores six potential successors for Southgate at the Three Lions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and former English international Frank Lampard are among the names being linked to the managerial hot seat.

Each candidate brings different strengths and challenges, requiring the FA to carefully consider who can best lead the national team forward.

