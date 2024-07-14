Rodri had a bittersweet end to the 2024 Euros as Spain clinched a record fourth European Championship on Sunday night

The Manchester City star was substituted at halftime with the game deadlocked at 0-0 due to an unfortunate injury

However, he managed to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award owing to his stellar performance throughout the tournament

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, simply known as Rodri, was named the overall best player at the recently concluded 2024 European Championship.

The 28-year-old triumphed over competitors like Jude Bellingham to claim the prestigious award after Spain edged out England on Sunday, July 14.

Rodri kissed the Best Player Award after Spain edged England to win Euro 2024 on July 14, 2024. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri suffers injury setback, but Spain wins Euros

Despite finishing the tournament as a champion, Rodri could not complete the final due to an injury, Goal reports.

He was seen hobbling down the tunnel at halftime, his head in his hands, and did not return for the second half.

Martin Zubimendi replaced the Manchester City midfielder, who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury while stretching to block a Harry Kane shot.

Even with this setback, Nico Williams put La Roja ahead in the 47th minute, capitalising on some questionable England defending.

However, the Three Lions equalised with a stunning long-range shot from substitute Cole Palmer, as noted by CNN.

Mikel Oyarzabal dashed England's hopes of their first-ever European Championship victory by securing a 2-1 win for Spain at the Olympiastadion.

Rodri named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024

Rodri was one of Spain's standout performers in Germany, playing in six of their seven matches.

The 28-year-old also scored one goal and was deservedly named the best player in the competition.

Lamine Yamal wins Best Young Player at Euros

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal claimed the Young Player of the Tournament award.

The teenage prodigy, who turned 17 just a day before the final at the Olympiastadion, capped his stellar Euros performance with an assist in the 2-1 victory over England.

Yamal also broke a long-standing record held by the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele.

Source: YEN.com.gh